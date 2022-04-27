Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

