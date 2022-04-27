Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EFAS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.
