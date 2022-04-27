Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.