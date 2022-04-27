Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,797 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

