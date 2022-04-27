GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDDY opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 582,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

