Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
