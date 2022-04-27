Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.