Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
