Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GXSFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Goldsource Mines
