Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GXSFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

