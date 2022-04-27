Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

