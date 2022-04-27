Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,058. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

