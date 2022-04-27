Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

