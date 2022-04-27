Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

GSHD traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,058. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

