Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

