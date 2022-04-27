Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$184.43 million for the quarter.

TSE GTE opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$757.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

