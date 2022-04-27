Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $905.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.73.
GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
