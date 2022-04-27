Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $905.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

