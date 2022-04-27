Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

