Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Tuesday.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

GGP opened at GBX 13.24 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.86. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of £536.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.