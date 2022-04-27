Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

