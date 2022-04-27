Griffin Securities Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

