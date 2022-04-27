Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,804. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

