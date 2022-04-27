Grupo Santander Downgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

