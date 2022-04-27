GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 21.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

