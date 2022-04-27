Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guardforce AI in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Guardforce AI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

GFAI opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

