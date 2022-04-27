Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 940.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GBAB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,908. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

