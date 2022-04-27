Guggenheim Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,293.88.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,289.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,653.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,777.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

