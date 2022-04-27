H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HIGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,132. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

