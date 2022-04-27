Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDALF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

