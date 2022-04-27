Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.13. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.