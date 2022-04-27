Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

HAL stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 39.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

