Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.60 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.60. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

HAL stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,799 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

