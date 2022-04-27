Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 1,430.0% in April

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,430.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of HTLZF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

