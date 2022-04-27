Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Hammer Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

