Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Hammer Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
