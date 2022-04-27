Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) will report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.34. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 1,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

