Hanger (HNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Hanger has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Hanger has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

