Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

