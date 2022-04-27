Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 670 ($8.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.75.

OTCMKTS HBRIY remained flat at $$6.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

