Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 70,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

