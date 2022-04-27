Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 1.85. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.