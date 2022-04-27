Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter.
NYSE:HVT.A opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
