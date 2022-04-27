Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 250,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

