Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 1,457,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,106. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $952.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

