Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

