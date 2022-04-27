HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $197.41 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

