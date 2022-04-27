HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.82 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $197.41 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $248.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

