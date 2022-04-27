H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HEES stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,794. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $14,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.