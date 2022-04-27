Head-To-Head Comparison: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million 1.01 -$2.20 million ($0.31) -2.81 BRC $233.10 million 12.63 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Eastside Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

BRC has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.62% -58.05% -20.46% BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Summary

BRC beats Eastside Distilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

