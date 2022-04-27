Head-To-Head Comparison: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $4.74 billion 1.42 $824.86 million $6.66 9.47

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $85.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21% Stifel Financial 17.41% 21.59% 2.85%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

