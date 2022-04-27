Head to Head Contrast: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VolitionRx and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% ARCA biopharma N/A -32.92% -30.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and ARCA biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and ARCA biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,505.70 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.04 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.40) -1.74

ARCA biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

