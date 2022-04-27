Head-To-Head Survey: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) vs. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,384.51 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.74 $18.58 million $0.67 2.45

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72% Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,682.18%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Better Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Covalon Technologies (Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.