Head-To-Head Survey: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 12 0 2.92 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $38.69, indicating a potential upside of 233.84%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 139.43%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Riskified.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12% Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.96 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -10.83 Riskified $229.14 million 3.67 -$178.88 million N/A N/A

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Summary

Farfetch beats Riskified on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

